Poolz Finance Price Tops $4.66 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $1.39 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00012449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

