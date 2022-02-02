Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRSI remained flat at $$48.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Portsmouth Square has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

