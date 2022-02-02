Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a PE ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 73,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

