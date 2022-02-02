PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 958.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PCH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

