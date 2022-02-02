PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $65.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

