Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.47

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $18.20. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 4,690 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

