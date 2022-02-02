Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$47.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on POW. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.88 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.93.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
