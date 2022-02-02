Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$47.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POW. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.88 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.93.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

