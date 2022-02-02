Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 115,025 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $219,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 444,685 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60.

On Friday, January 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $214,308.21.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFMT. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

