Primecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $805.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $805.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,449,395 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.