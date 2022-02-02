Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,515 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

