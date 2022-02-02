Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of MEG opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $4,196,567. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

