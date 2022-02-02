Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,575 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SRNE stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

