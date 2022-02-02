Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

