Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

ACI opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

