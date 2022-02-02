Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

