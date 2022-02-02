Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,586 Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Audacy worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Audacy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $342.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

