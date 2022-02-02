Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $433,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.02 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

