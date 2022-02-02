Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $695,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,884,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after purchasing an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

