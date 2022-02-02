Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,224 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

