Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

