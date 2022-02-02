Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 115 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

