Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 283 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,599. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

