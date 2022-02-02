Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,554 shares of company stock valued at $52,520 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

