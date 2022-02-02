Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.07. Prologis reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,015. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.