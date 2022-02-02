ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.45

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.45 and traded as low as $82.63. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 1,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.