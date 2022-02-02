Proton Market Capitalization Achieves $86.56 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Proton has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $3.66 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,366,158,372 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,106,730 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

