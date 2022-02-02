Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 26,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,873. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $286,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

