Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

PFS stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

