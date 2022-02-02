Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.54. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,874. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

