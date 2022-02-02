Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

