Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.