PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

PHM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 5,628,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

