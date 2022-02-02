Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.