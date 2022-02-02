PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

PVH stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

