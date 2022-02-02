Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$59.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

