Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $499.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

