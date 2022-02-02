Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.