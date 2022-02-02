Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

