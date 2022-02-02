Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Issued By Wedbush

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

