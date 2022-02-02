Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,698,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

