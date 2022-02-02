Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Reduced by KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.09 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,512.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,611.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,760.88. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.