Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

