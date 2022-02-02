Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reduced by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

