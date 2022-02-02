Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $58.66 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

