Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

