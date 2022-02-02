Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,082. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradyne by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 15.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

