Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

AX opened at $52.48 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

