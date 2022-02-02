Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Lifted by Analyst

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kearny Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $268,490 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

