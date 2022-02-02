Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

