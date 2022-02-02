Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

